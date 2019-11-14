#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Paytm's parent One97 Communications must list within 5 years, SoftBank lays down new terms prior to funding, report says

Updated : November 14, 2019 12:01 PM IST

The latest funding round is likely to see US asset manager T Rowe Price invest around close to $200 million in One97, besides infusions from various existing backers.
The group has been making serious efforts to attract funds at a time when Paytm is facing rising challenges including tough competition and mounting losses.
SoftBank will likely have the right to sell its stake to a rival company if the IPO fail to materialize within the stipulated time.
