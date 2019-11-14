Business
Paytm's parent One97 Communications must list within 5 years, SoftBank lays down new terms prior to funding, report says
Updated : November 14, 2019 12:01 PM IST
The latest funding round is likely to see US asset manager T Rowe Price invest around close to $200 million in One97, besides infusions from various existing backers.
The group has been making serious efforts to attract funds at a time when Paytm is facing rising challenges including tough competition and mounting losses.
SoftBank will likely have the right to sell its stake to a rival company if the IPO fail to materialize within the stipulated time.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more