Paytm has witnessed a surge in digital transactions as more people are confined to home during the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown. The number of users visiting the app and the number of sessions per user increased since February, the company recently said in a statement.

"We have witnessed 200 percent increase in broadband and data card bill payments, along with a 42 percent increase in mobile recharges and a 30 percent increase in spends on groceries during the lockdown," the company said.

"With more people emphasizing on contactless payments, there has been a 20 percent increase in incoming requests from offline merchants to partner with Paytm," it added.

Paytm recently revamped its app to prioritize payments of utility bills to include mobile and DTH recharge, electricity, water, gas, credit card and insurance premium payment, among others.

The company has also launched 'Stay at Home Essentials'.