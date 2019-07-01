Business
Paytm denies reports of levying merchant fee on transactions
Updated : July 01, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) that banks and card companies charge for digital transactions to consumers will help reduce the burn rate of the SoftBank backed company and turn it profitable, two people aware of the development told ET.
The charge amounts to 1 percent on payments through credit cards, 0.9 percent for debit cards and up to Rs 12-15 for transactions by net banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), one of the sources told ET.
