Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree raided by ED in Chinese loan apps case

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree in Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a case linked to "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons.

The federal agency began the searches on Friday, it said in a statement. During the raids, it seized Rs 17 crore worth funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities", the statement added.

“During enquiries, it has emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese Persons. The modus operandi of these entities is by using forged documents of Indians and making them as dummy directors of those entities, they are generating proceeds of crime. It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways/banks,” according to the statement.

ED said the entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks. “They are also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA website/registered address and having fake addresses. An amount of Rs 17 crore have been seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities,” the federal agency said.

The Chinese loan apps case is based on 18 FIRs registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru City against numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons, ED said.