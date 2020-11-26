Finance NPCI widens shareholding base to 67 banks; Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay among new shareholders Updated : November 26, 2020 08:56 PM IST NPCI announced the completion of private placement of 4.63 percent of its equity shares worth Rs 81.64 crore, which values the entity at Rs 1,763 crore. The agency said it made an offer for the private placement to 131 RBI regulated entities, out of which 19 evinced interest and were allotted shares in NPCI. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.