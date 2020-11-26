Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
NPCI widens shareholding base to 67 banks; Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay among new shareholders

Updated : November 26, 2020 08:56 PM IST

NPCI announced the completion of private placement of 4.63 percent of its equity shares worth Rs 81.64 crore, which values the entity at Rs 1,763 crore.
The agency said it made an offer for the private placement to 131 RBI regulated entities, out of which 19 evinced interest and were allotted shares in NPCI.
