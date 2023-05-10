Paytm Payments Bank's Paytm UPI Lite goes live on iOS platforms

UPI Lite is a feature enabled by National Payments Corporations of India (NPCI) for faster, multiple small-value UPI payments, the company said. UPI Lite allows a user to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200.
After PhonePe, Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday, May 10, said it has gone live with Paytm UPI Lite on iOS platforms.
UPI Lite is a feature enabled by National Payments Corporations of India (NPCI) for faster, multiple small-value UPI payments, the bank said.
Paytm Payments Bank was the first payments bank to go live with UPI Lite on the Paytm Super App and already has almost six million users.
Once loaded, UPI Lite allows a user to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience secure and seamless. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI Lite, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000, it said.
Paytm UPI Lite is secured by Paytm's 3-level bank-grade security. To offer convenience, individual payments made through UPI Lite are not shown in the bank passbook, offering a clean bank statement with only a single entry for adding a UPI Lite balance.
Currently, 13 banks support Paytm UPI Lite — Paytm Payments Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.
