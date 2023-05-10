Paytm Payments Bank's Paytm UPI Lite goes live on iOS platforms

2 Min(s) Read
UPI Lite is a feature enabled by National Payments Corporations of India (NPCI) for faster, multiple small-value UPI payments, the company said. UPI Lite allows a user to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200.
After PhonePe, Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday, May 10, said it has gone live with Paytm UPI Lite on iOS platforms.
Paytm Payments Bank was the first payments bank to go live with UPI Lite on the Paytm Super App and already has almost six million users.