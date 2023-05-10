Paytm Payments Bank's Paytm UPI Lite goes live on iOS platforms

UPI Lite is a feature enabled by National Payments Corporations of India (NPCI) for faster, multiple small-value UPI payments, the company said. UPI Lite allows a user to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200.

After PhonePe, Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday, May 10, said it has gone live with Paytm UPI Lite on iOS platforms.

Live Tv

Loading...

UPI Lite is a feature enabled by National Payments Corporations of India (NPCI) for faster, multiple small-value UPI payments, the bank said.