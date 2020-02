Auto

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Updated : February 21, 2020 01:03 PM IST

These tie-ups will empower over 1 lakh driver-partners to use Paytm FASTags and commute across the country, Paytm said.

Paytm FASTag doesn't require any separate prepaid account to be created.