Paytm Payments Bank has been leading the way in providing innovative and indigenous tech solutions to the mainstream Indian market, according to Surinder Chawla, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank. “We have been working to ensure we are able to build multiple tech solutions to provide them to mainstream India,” he said.

According to Chawla, one of the key areas where Paytm Payments Bank has been successful is in building a fully indigenous tech stack for financial products. This has allowed the company to create and deliver innovative solutions that are tailored to the needs of the Indian market.

One of the most notable examples of this is the use of QR codes, which Paytm Payments Bank initiated and is now the most prevalent payment mechanism in the country.

Another key innovation that Paytm Payments Bank has introduced is Soundbox, which has been one of its biggest innovations in payments. This solution uses sound waves to transmit payments, allowing customers to make transactions without the need for an internet connection. This is particularly useful in areas where connectivity is poor or non-existent, he added.

Chawla further said that Paytm Payments Bank also has the highest market share in UPI acquiring merchant payments. This is due to the company’s ability to create and deliver innovative solutions that are both reliable and secure. The Paytm ecosystem offers a unique proposition to the Indian market, allowing customers to make payments and transactions in a way that is convenient, fast and secure.

Paytm Payments Bank has also been at the forefront of the adoption of UPI Lite and UPI 123. These are some of the biggest innovations that will propel UPI even further in the coming years. UPI Lite allows customers to make payments of up to Rs 200 with just one tap, making it extremely convenient and easy to use. In order to ensure that technical declines are kept to a minimum, Paytm Payments Bank has put in place robust systems and processes that are designed to deliver a seamless customer experience. This has helped to establish the company as a trusted and reliable provider of financial products and services in India, Chawla said.