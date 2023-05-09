English
Paytm Payments Bank building tech solution to provide mainstream India, says CEO 

By Ritu Singh  May 9, 2023 7:15:57 PM IST (Published)

Paytm Payments Bank has been leading the way in providing innovative and indigenous tech solutions to the mainstream Indian market, according to Surinder Chawla, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank. “We have been working to ensure we are able to build multiple tech solutions to provide them to mainstream India,” he said. 

According to Chawla, one of the key areas where Paytm Payments Bank has been successful is in building a fully indigenous tech stack for financial products. This has allowed the company to create and deliver innovative solutions that are tailored to the needs of the Indian market.
One of the most notable examples of this is the use of QR codes, which Paytm Payments Bank initiated and is now the most prevalent payment mechanism in the country.
