    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Paytm partners with Jana Small Finance Bank for deployment of card devices

    Paytm partners with Jana Small Finance Bank for deployment of card devices

    Paytm partners with Jana Small Finance Bank for deployment of card devices
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    With this partnership, Paytm and Jana Small Finance Bank will further drive the digital payments revolution in India.

    One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank to deploy card machines to further drive digitisation among merchants across the country.
    With this partnership, Paytm and Jana Small Finance Bank will further drive the digital payments revolution in India, Paytm said.
    The company’s card machines have been an agile solution for seamless payments, providing multilingual support to its merchants partners to accept payments through UPI, credit/debit cards, net banking, international cards, Paytm Postpaid, Paytm Wallet and EMI. The devices also offer instant voice alert and instant settlement, which drives convenience for the merchant partners, it said.
    "With over 4.5 million devices deployed, Paytm continues to be the market leader in offline payments. Paytm’s EDC devices and its All-in-One POS devices have revolutionsed digital payments in India with their flexibility of accepting multiple payment methods, integrated billing and instant settlement," the company said.
    This partnership will enable Jana Small Finance Bank bank to extend Paytm's All-in-one EDC machines to its existing and potential customers, providing a one stop solution for all their digital payment needs.
    Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Lending & Head - Payments, Paytm said, “We have been at the forefront of India’s digital revolution with technology-led innovations, empowering millions of Paytm users. Paytm’s card machines provide a feature-rich payments solution that has enabled a robust growth of businesses for our merchant partners. This partnership will help expand our reach and deploy card machines across India’s small cities and towns.”
    Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank Spokesperson said, ““This partnership is in line with our vision to become the leading digitised bank of aspirational India to further financial inclusion in the country. MSME is a key priority for our Bank and we serve their needs in 150 cities. Our offerings are digital and this relationship with Paytm will further enhance our services to our customers.”
    Paytm’s card machines offer a comprehensive payment solution that allow merchants to accept payments with multi-payment architecture.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Digital PaymentsJana Small Finance BankOne97 communicationsPaytm

    Previous Article

    India wants to end Rs 2 lakh crore worth of legacy tax disputes with a new commission

    Next Article

    RBI cancels Certificate of Registration of four NBFCs

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng