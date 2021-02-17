Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Paytm -- the country's homegrown digital financial services platform -- on Wednesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has opened Futures & Options trading for all.

The company said that it received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its 'Early Access Program'.

"Trading is now live on the Paytm Money app and website for all," it said in a release.

The company claimed that it has enabled users with the lowest and most competitive brokerage at Rs 10 for F&O, which is in line with its intraday charges of Rs 10, and zero for delivery.

"The pricing disruption will benefit experienced as well as first-time traders to seamlessly trade in futures & options with a best-in-class product, on their mobile and in a secure environment. The F&O platform has seamless UI and easy onboarding that makes F&O trading accessible and feasible for every Indian," the company said.

Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said, “The platform witnessed greater adoption by users from Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Amongst the smaller cities that showed maximum interest were Patna, Kota, and Guntur. Additionally, more than 50 percent of users belonged to the age group of 20-30 years. Our pricing of Rs 10 flat per order without any contracts or commitments brings the overall cost of trading significantly lower and makes it super transparent."

Along with simplified trading in the futures and options segment, Paytm Money said that it is offering ample opportunities to the user to research the markets, explore market movers, create customizable watchlists, and set price alerts for as many as 50 stocks.