Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Updated : February 17, 2021 03:55 PM IST

Paytm on Wednesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has opened Futures & Options trading for all.
The company said that it received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its 'Early Access Program'. 
