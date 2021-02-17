Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests Updated : February 17, 2021 03:55 PM IST Paytm on Wednesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has opened Futures & Options trading for all. The company said that it received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its 'Early Access Program'. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply