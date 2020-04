Paytm on Friday announced the launch of ‘COVID-19 Benefit Insurance Policy’ in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance. The policy aims at providing 100 percent of the sum insured in case one is tested positive for coronavirus.

“The patient will not have to wait for the entire treatment to get completed to receive the financial help,” Paytm said in a statement.

The policy will cover against a positive diagnosis of coronavirus, 14-day quarantine, along with loss of pay or job loss. Additionally, it will offer a waiver to the 45 days travel exclusion policy.

The policy will cover individuals between the ages of 3 months to 60 years, with a wide range of sum-insured options ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The 'COVID-19 Benefit Insurance Policy' will offer a validity period of one year.