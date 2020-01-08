Finance
Paytm launches 'All-in-One' QR for merchants to accept unlimited payments at zero fee
Updated : January 08, 2020 04:03 PM IST
Paytm says the service offers unlimited payments acceptance from Paytm Wallet, Rupay cards and and all UPI based payment apps directly into their bank account at 0% fee.
Paytm says the service enables instant settlement in bank accounts and single reconciliation for all payments.
