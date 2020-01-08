Paytm launches 'All-in-One' QR for merchants to accept unlimited payments at zero fee

Payments platform Paytm said it has launched an 'All-in-One' QR for merchants that will help them accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank account for no fee. The platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through its 'Paytm for Business' app.

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications Limited, also launched its All-in-One Paytm QR into various utility items such as calculator, power bank, clock, pen stands and radio which merchants can use in their shop for daily requirements, the company said in a statement. These QR codes can be ordered from the merchandise store on the 'Paytm for Business' app with doorstep delivery, it said.