Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say
Updated : November 29, 2019 10:33 AM IST
Paytm had earlier this week announced a $ 1 bn (around Rs 7,173 crore) fund raise led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price
Sources said the funds will be used to expand the merchant offerings across India to equip them with technology and various other services.
Paytm had raised USD 300 million from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in September last year.
