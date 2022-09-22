Paytm facilitates monthly merchant transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Paytm has started off the ongoing financial year on a strong note, with 89 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY23 at Rs 1,680 crore, while EBITDA (Before ESOP) loss reduced to Rs 275 crore, marking an improvement of Rs 93 crore Q-o-Q.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, said it is facilitating monthly peer-to-merchants (P2M) transactions worth over 1 lakh crore per month, marking 70 percent year-on-year increase.

The company’s end-to-end payments services continue to be the driving force behind its strong business model that has enabled it to upsell high-margin financial services to its vast consumer and merchant base. With this, the company remains confident about achieving operating profitability by September 2023, Paytm said in a statement.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Creating long-term value for our shareholders and customers is a priority for us, as we remain focused on building a large and profitable company. We are committed to strengthening our pioneership in digital payments and drive financial inclusion in India with our innovative offerings.”

Paytm has started off the ongoing financial year on a strong note, with 89 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY23 at Rs 1,680 crore, while EBITDA (Before ESOP) loss reduced to Rs 275 crore, marking an improvement of Rs 93 crore Q-o-Q. The company’s contribution profit grew 197 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 726 crore, leading to an increase in contribution margin to 43 percent of revenues in comparison to 35 percent in Q4FY22.

ALSO READ | Reliance General Insurance & Paytm partner to offer customisable health solutions to customers

In its latest monthly update for July and August 2022, the company said it has strengthened its offline payments leadership by deploying 4.5 million subscription-based payment devices to merchants across the country.

Furthermore, consumer engagement on the Paytm app saw another milestone with average Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) at 78.8 million for the two months. Moreover, the company’s loan distribution business in partnership with marquee lenders has now reached an annualised disbursal rate of Rs 29,000 crore, while it has disbursed loans worth Rs 4,517 crore during the first two months of Q2FY23.

ALSO READ | Paytm tokenises over 52 million cards across VISA, Mastercard and RuPay