Paytm announces next-generation credit cards to democratise its access

Paytm, India's digital financial services platform, on Monday said that it is building the country's 'Next Generation Credit Cards' designed to democratize the access to a formal credit system for the masses.

The company added it is aiming to transform the credit market by enabling 'new to credit' users to join the digital economy.

Paytm is designing an innovative digital experience on its app allowing users to manage their overall spending and have full control over card usage. It will be partnering with various card issuers to introduce co-branded cards and is aiming to issue two million cards in the next 12-18 months, Paytm added.

Paytm 'Next Generation Credit Cards' will be equipped with instant one-touch services such as change of the security pin number, updating the address, blocking the card in case of loss or fraud prevention, issuance of a duplicate card and viewing outstanding credit-limit. It will also have options to safeguard users against fraud by switching off the card for contactless payments or international transactions when not required.

Paytm's credit card will provide insurance protection against fraudulent transactions to protect users' money. This service will also come with a personalized spend analyzer helping in assessing expenses and planning future spends smartly, the company said.

The company has digitized the entire credit card experience on the Paytm app - from the application process to tracking and issuance of the credit card. It offers the flexibility of choosing a convenient time on the app itself for the collection of documents along with online tracking of card issuance & delivery.

The seamless application process will reduce the rate of application rejections and will enable more people to participate in the formal credit system.

Paytm Credit cards will have a transparent and compelling rewards program with assured cashback on every transaction. The accrued rewards point will have no expiry and users will also be able to utilize those for various payments in the Paytm ecosystem. Since the cashback will be received directly in the form of Paytm Gift Vouchers, they can be spent anywhere. It will also give lifestyle benefits for the users in the form of discount vouchers and complimentary memberships across travel, entertainment, food and other such categories, the company added.