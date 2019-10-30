#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Patanjali struggles to arrange Rs 4,000 crore loan for Ruchi Soya acquisition, says report

Updated : October 30, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Lenders are unwilling to provide the loan since a rating firm downgraded Patanjali’s debt earlier this month citing a lack of corporate guarantee offered by the parent firm for the loan.
Of the Rs 4,350 crore loan offer, the lenders will receive Rs 4,240 crore of their dues while the remaining Rs 110 crore will be invested in Ruchi Soya for expansion after the acquisition by Patanjali.
The development is a setback to the proposed Ruchi Soya acquisition that was given green signal the National National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July.
Patanjali struggles to arrange Rs 4,000 crore loan for Ruchi Soya acquisition, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV