Pandora Papers: Offshore havens of wealthy elites

More revelations from the Pandora Papers surface, an expose of offshore accounts of wealthy elites conducted by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Pandora papers expose this time revealed names of a real estate tycoon, a renowned arbitrator and a digital health platform co-founder.

First, Hiroo Advani is a name most people are familiar with especially in the field of arbitration law. He is also the co-founder of Business India. Now Pandora papers revealed that along with his wife, Nita Advani, he owned firms in British Virgin Islands as well as Seychelles.

The papers revealed that these companies are used to borrow funds from a Swiss bank. The company's also routed funds through a Mauritian entity to invest in real estate and hospitality assets back home in India. Now in his reply, Hiroo Advani has clarified that the said companies were in fact NRI client companies and that the clients have shut the business 10 years ago. He also clarified that he has no further information and has not kept any old records.

Meanwhile, Tushar Vashisht, the founder of health and fitness platform HealthifyMe also found his name in Pandora papers. The platform's holding company is a Singapore based entity. The papers claim that a fund owned by a former aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Androsov had subscribed to the shares in this holding company based out of Singapore.

Lastly, the papers have also mentioned the Titan of Mumbai’s real estate market that's Niranjan Hiranandani. As per the papers, his son was responsible for setting up as many as 25 companies at least in the British Virgin Islands. Niranjan Hiranandani was a Reserve Director in at least three of those 25 firms. As per the investigation, in 2008 one of these 25 companies was used to secure a lease for a transcontinental jet a Bombardier Challenger 850.

Later, this shareholding is believed to have been moved to a trust called the Solitaire Trust. The trust is believed to have assets of $60 million. Hiranandani family members were in fact the beneficiaries of this trust.

Meanwhile, Darshan Hiranandani has clarified that Solitaire Trust is his personal investment vehicle and that any money routed to it has been sent by him alone.