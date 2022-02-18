“PAN used for Rs 2000 loan”: Sunny Leone claims in now-deleted tweet

Actor Sunny Leone has claimed that someone used her PAN card details to get a loan of Rs 2,000. “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan,” said Leone in a now-deleted tweet. Leone had tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited and Indiabulls Home Loans and added that the company did nothing to help her.

Her issue was reportedly resolved after she took to social media.

"I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL!!! In ref. to my previous post,” Leone tweeted thanking the financial firms.

Several Twitter users added their Several Twitter users added their complaints to the thread saying that they had been facing similar issues with loans being dispersed in their names, and standing in default already.

Reuters journalist Aditya Kalra had faced a similar issue and tweeted about it. Several others joined in and shared how loan was dispersed against their PAN card allegedly by Indiabulls.

“Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) with my PAN number & name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN. In default already,” Kalra had tweeted.

Leone retweeted another user’s plea for help who has been facing a similar problem.

The Twitter handle of Indiabulls-owned Dhani Loans and Services Ltd had been replying to the aggrieved individuals on the thread as well.

When contacted about the widespread issue, Dhani confirmed the developments and said it had initiated action in the matter. The company is analysing all complaints to see if it was a case of identity theft and rectifying records in the credit bureaus.

In order to stop events of identity thefts, Dhani is working with global security platform G-defence to re-verify each device against a specific customer and PAN through various data fields.

