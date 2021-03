In view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday has extended the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking.

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021.(2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

If the two are not linked by the stipulated deadline, then PAN may become 'inoperative'. This means that users will no longer be able to conduct any financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory.

Also, recently government passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha and inserted a new section 234H under which a person may be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of their PAN with Aadhaar. However, a detailed clarification regarding this is still pending.

Meanwhile, subscribers who have not linked the two can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to do the seeding. The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.