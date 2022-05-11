Cross
PAN, Aadhaar must for cash deposits or withdrawals above Rs 20 lakh from May 26

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)
PAN and Aadhaar will be a must for cash withdrawal or withdrawals aggregating to Rs 20 lakh or more in a financial year, in one or more accounts of a person with a banking company or a co-operative bank or a post office

Furnishing a permanent account number (PAN) or Aadhaar will be mandatory from May 26, 2022, if the cash deposit exceeds Rs 20 lakh or more in a financial year, a notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
Besides, PAN and Aadhaar will be a must for cash withdrawal or withdrawals aggregating to Rs 20 lakh or more in a financial year, in one or more accounts of a person with a banking company or a co-operative bank or a post office
Also, PAN and Aadhaar will be mandatory for opening a current account or cash credit account by a person with a banking company or a co-operative bank, or a post office.
"Every person shall, at the time of entering into a transaction specified in column (2) of the Table below, quote his permanent account number or Aadhaar number, as the case may be, in documents pertaining to such transaction, and every person specified in column (3) of the said Table, who receives such document, shall ensure that the said number has been duly quoted and authenticated," CBDT notification said.
The permanent account number or Aadhaar number along with demographic information or biometric information of an individual shall be submitted to the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) with the approval of the Board, for the purposes of authentication referred to in section 139A, CBDT added.
