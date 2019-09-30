PAN, Aadhaar linking date extended: Here’s how you can link them within few seconds

Haven’t linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar yet? No worries. On Saturday, the ministry of finance has announced a 3-month extension for linking Aadhaar number and with PAN from September 30 to December 31.

The PAN-Aadhaar linking will help the Income Tax Department to analyse the income, assets, and expenditure trends of individuals. The step is also expected to check on multiple PANs held by an individual with a motive to evade taxes.

Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT), the apex direct tax policy-making body under the finance ministry, had said that from April 1 onwards, it will be mandatory to quote as well as link Aadhaar number while filing the income tax return, unless one is specifically exempted from paying taxes. The Supreme Court also emphasized on linking these two crucial documents for filing income tax returns (ITR).

The biometrics identification enabled by Aadhaar will help prove the identity of the PAN holder. Once done, this Aadhaar-linked PAN will help to make the process of filing ITR much easier.

It will enable the taxpayers to verify their returns through a one-time password sent to their registered phone numbers. Also, they will no more require to send a signed physical copy of the return to the department, completing the legal formality of filing.

According to a media report, out of 41 crore PANs issued, 22 crore have been linked to Aadhaar. However, to date, the government has extended the deadline seven times to link these identification documents.



For the registered user at income tax e-filing website



There are chances that your PAN is already linked with Aadhaar by the income tax department if you have mentioned it previously while filing ITR in the previous assessment years.

You can also check if your Aadhaar is already linked to your PAN by visiting the income tax e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

All you have to do is, log in to the website by entering PAN (User ID), password and your date of birth, click on 'Profile Settings' tab, and select the last option 'Link Aadhaar'. The screen will show the message, 'Your PAN is already linked to Aadhaar number XXXX1234'.

In case your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar then a form will appear where you will be required to enter details - name, date of birth and gender as per PAN records. Next your Aadhaar number. Click on submit after entering the captcha code appearing on the screen.



For non-registered users



Click on 'Link Aadhaar' on the e-filing website mentioned above and it will direct you to a form where you have to enter details like PAN, Aadhaar number, Name as per your Aadhar.

In case, if your Aadhaar card has only year of birth, select the option: 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card'