P2P lending platform Rang De aims to connect 1 million social investors with rural borrowers

Rang De: Non-profit-turned-for-profit P2P NBFC eyes for 1 m social investors

Peer-to-peer (P2P) non-banking finance company (NBFC) Rang De came into existence as a not-for-profit way back in 2008. But in 2019, it turned itself into an RBI-complaint P2P lending platform (after RBI issued guidelines for P2P lending). While Rang De is yet to become profitable, it is now aspiring to scale its business and have a larger impact on social investing.

Smita Ram, Co-Founder and CEO of RangeDe told CNBC-TV18, “We are not profitable but in the next couple of years we will be profitable.” At present, the aim of the company is to scale its business.

“2023-2024 will be the year of scaling and growth for Rang De.” Post this, the NBFC will look at reaching out to more institutional investors globally. But Ram revealed that the company is in talks with domestic institutional investors. “In the next few months, we should be able to share some news on that.”

According to Industry ARC, the India P2P lending market size is forecast to reach $10.5 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6 percent between 2021-2026. This growth is largely due to the transparency factor attached to this form of lending and this is the factor, Ram believes, will help Rang De scale as well.

“After being selected for the Google for Startups Accelerators, we are now evaluating the possibility of raising funds and seeking the support of institutional investors.”

However, the company is looking at increasing its base of social investors before any institutional funds. These social investors (retail investors) can invest anywhere from Rs 100 to Rs 50 lakh into projects it wants to support. Ram said, “The entry amount is Rs 100 for social investors but the average investment by social investors in Rang De’s platform is as high as Rs 40,000.”

In the next three-four years, Rang De is targeting disbursals worth Rs 1,000 crore from the platform. “We want to achieve this by creating and nurturing a community of a million social investors. This is our target. We are creating a new category called social investing with this. We expect to support more than 1 million borrowers through our platform in the next 3-4 years.”

The Bengaluru-based fintech firm has done over 1 lakh loans in the last 15 years and touched more than a lakh lives. By turning itself into a for-profit enterprise, it has some aggressive growth plans in mind.

However, in doing so, Ram is clear that this growth will be driven by purpose and objective to make credit affordable and accessible to the underbanked community.

“Due to the expertise we acquired (in the last 15 years), the transition (into a for-profit-aspiring entity) was seamless for us. But we had to focus on sharpening our business model and ensuring a smooth transition into a for-profit organisation, without compromising on our social mission and by being compliant to RBI norms.”

Rang De has a network of impact partners spread across 22 states. “But the impact of the loan we offer is largely seen in east and central India. We are focusing on areas where credit has been a real challenge.”

Ram added, “We have raised and disbursed around Rs 51 crore via our platform, over 15,000 plus individuals have received loans through the platform (these are farmers, artisans and others from rural India), and 8,000 individuals are active social investors.”

Every month, the P2P NBFC disburses Rs 2-2.5 crore. In FY2022-2023 alone, it disbursed close to Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, it has an NPA of around 7.45 percent largely due to the pressure COVID had on the borrowers.

With Rang De’s network or partners, they work with, the fintech can support up to 1 million borrowers. “It is an ocean of opportunities out there. Our focus will be on building trust and improving engagement. We strongly believe in radical transparency as all the information is there on the platform — so retention of our social investors is very high.”

Meanwhile, 80 percent of the individuals that Rang De funds are women. “We believe that women are responsible borrowers and also the impact women borrowers can have on the ground. We are not just trying to democratise credit among women but also help women break away from the shackles of society,” Ram added.