P2P lending platform Rang De aims to connect 1 million social investors with rural borrowers

Rang De: Non-profit-turned-for-profit P2P NBFC eyes for 1 m social investors
Peer-to-peer (P2P) non-banking finance company (NBFC) Rang De came into existence as a not-for-profit way back in 2008. But in 2019, it turned itself into an RBI-complaint P2P lending platform (after RBI issued guidelines for P2P lending). While Rang De is yet to become profitable, it is now aspiring to scale its business and have a larger impact on social investing.
Smita Ram, Co-Founder and CEO of RangeDe told CNBC-TV18, “We are not profitable but in the next couple of years we will be profitable.” At present, the aim of the company is to scale its business.
“2023-2024 will be the year of scaling and growth for Rang De.” Post this, the NBFC will look at reaching out to more institutional investors globally. But Ram revealed that the company is in talks with domestic institutional investors. “In the next few months, we should be able to share some news on that.”