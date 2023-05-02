English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsP2P lending platform Rang De aims to connect 1 million social investors with rural borrowers

P2P lending platform Rang De aims to connect 1 million social investors with rural borrowers

P2P lending platform Rang De aims to connect 1 million social investors with rural borrowers
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jescilia Karayamparambil  May 2, 2023 8:36:09 PM IST (Published)

Rang De: Non-profit-turned-for-profit P2P NBFC eyes for 1 m social investors

Peer-to-peer (P2P) non-banking finance company (NBFC) Rang De came into existence as a not-for-profit way back in 2008. But in 2019, it turned itself into an RBI-complaint P2P lending platform (after RBI issued guidelines for P2P lending). While Rang De is yet to become profitable, it is now aspiring to scale its business and have a larger impact on social investing.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Smita Ram, Co-Founder and CEO of RangeDe told CNBC-TV18, “We are not profitable but in the next couple of years we will be profitable.” At present, the aim of the company is to scale its business.
“2023-2024 will be the year of scaling and growth for Rang De.” Post this, the NBFC will look at reaching out to more institutional investors globally. But Ram revealed that the company is in talks with domestic institutional investors. “In the next few months, we should be able to share some news on that.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X