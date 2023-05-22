Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter on Monday morning to criticise the Government of India on its handling of the issuance and withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes. Calling the initial introduction of the note a "foolish move," the senior Congress leader raised concerns about the political narrative surrounding the withdrawal and the Modi administration's alleged failure to tackle black money.

Banks have clarified that no identity, no forms and no proof will be required to exchange the Rs 2000 notes The BJP's spin that the Rs 2000 notes are being withdrawn to unearth black money stands demolishedOrdinary people do not have Rs 2000 notes. They shunned it soon after…— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 22, 2023

Claiming that the Rs 2,000 notes "only helped keepers of black money," Chidambaram added that he was happy about the withdrawal.

"The Rs 2000 note was a foolish move in 2016. I am glad that the foolish move is being withdrawn at least 7 years later," he tweeted.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced its decision to withdraw the notes, which remain as legal tender.

Chidambaram's statement questioned the BJP's intention behind the withdrawal and dismissed the party's claim that the decision aimed to uncover undisclosed wealth.

"The BJP's spin that the Rs 2000 notes are being withdrawn to unearth black money stands demolished," he said.

Chidambaram added that ordinary people did not find the Rs 2,000 notes useful for daily retail transactions and therefore "shunned" them soon after their introduction in 2016.

"So, who kept the Rs 2000 notes and used them? You know the answer," Chidambaram accused.

According to Chidambaram, the Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money to hoard their money with ease, contradicting the government's stated objective of eliminating black money from the economy.

Now, with the clarification from banks that no identity cards, forms or proof will be required to exchange notes, Chidambaram claims: "The keepers of Rs 2000 notes are being welcomed on a red carpet to exchange their notes!"

The senior politician expressed his scepticism by highlighting the ease with which those possessing Rs 2,000 notes could exchange them, implying that this leniency contradicted the government's purported goal of cracking down on black money holders.

"So much for the government's declared objective of rooting out black money," he lamented.

The withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 notes comes as part of the RBI's strategy to manage currency circulation, motivated by the fact that the immediate currency requirement after the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016 had been achieved.

The apex bank discontinued the printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes in 2018-19 due to the availability of banknotes in other denominations.