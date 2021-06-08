Over 20 lakh customers of other banks use ICICI Bank mobile app

The ICICI bank has announced that over 20 lakh customers of other banks are now using its ‘iMobile Pay’ app. The achievement is significant as the bank had made the platform available for all only five months ago, a press release by the bank stated.

Commenting on the feat, Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank said that the lender has always believed in introducing innovations that simplify banking for customers. “(ICICI bank) was the first to introduce a mobile banking app in the country in 2008, called ‘iMobile’. The Bank has transformed the app and renamed it ‘iMobile Pay’ five months ago to offer interoperability so that anyone, including customers of other banks, can experience the benefits of hassle-free payments and digital banking of ICICI Bank through this app.” he said.

Opened for all last December, the app enabled users of any bank to link their account to the app and start making payments/transactions digitally providing them access to an entire range of ICICI Bank services including savings account, home loan, credit card, personal loan among others.

Customers of any bank can start using ‘iMobile Pay’ by linking their bank account with the app and generating a UPI ID.

Some key features of the app include pay to contact’ feature that enables customers to send money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID that is registered on any payment app or a digital wallet. Further, the press release stated that features like ‘scan to pay,' bill payments, ‘check balance’ have seen maximum usage.

In addition to this, ‘the Bank has added bill payment services prominently on the home screen of the app, to enable quick payments for DTH, utility services such as electricity, gas and water, FASTag recharge (including that of other banks), insurance and mobile postpaid among others.’