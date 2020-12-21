  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Outlook 2021: Morgan Stanley sees large private banks entering a ‘golden age’; raises targets for all

Updated : December 21, 2020 12:38 PM IST

Morgan Stanley sees a potential 25-40 percent upside for large private banks from current levels.
"A multitude of factors is now working in favour of the large private banks in India,” the report said.
Morgan Stanley downgraded Kotak Bank to 'equal weight' from 'overweight' and said that it awaits a better entry point for the lender.
Outlook 2021: Morgan Stanley sees large private banks entering a ‘golden age’; raises targets for all

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement