Outlook 2021: Morgan Stanley sees large private banks entering a ‘golden age’; raises targets for all

Large private banks have emerged stronger out of the COVID crisis – they have strengthened capital, liquidity positions and built excess provisions, Morgan Stanley stated in a recent report.

The brokerage believes that large Indian private banks are now entering ‘a golden age’. In its outlook for 2021 for banks, it expects a sustained recovery for the sector in the coming year, especially private banks. This is on the back of high revenues and low credit costs.

Morgan Stanley raised target prices for all banks in its coverage. It sees a potential 25-40 percent upside for large private banks from current levels, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank as its top picks.

"A multitude of factors is now working in favour of the large private banks in India,” the report said.

As per the brokerage, India’s macroeconomic outlook has turned more positive since the end of the previous quarter and is only expected to strengthen going forward. High-frequency indicators are charting a V-shaped recovery with growth expected to turn positive this quarter.

Lenders have raised capital in 2020 aggressively as they geared up to battle the pandemic. “We believe the current stock of provisions at large private banks are enough and will help them normalize credit costs in H1-F22,” the brokerage noted.

Among other individual banks, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kotak Bank to 'equal weight' from 'overweight' and said that it awaits a better entry point for the lender. However, it raised the target for the bank to Rs 1,975 per share from Rs 1,650 earlier.

Meanwhile, it upgraded IndusInd Bank to 'overweight' from 'equal weight' and increased the target to Rs 1,075 from Rs 710 earlier.

Despite forecasting a continued upward trend for the lenders, it remains 'underweight' on non-SBI PSU lenders including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

For HDFC Bank, MS has a target price of Rs 1,700 with an ‘overweight’ rating. In the bull case scenario, it sees the lender's target price going as high as Rs 2,135 per share. HDFC Bank has a strong funding franchise and has continued to gain market share, said the brokerage.

“Despite slowdown related to the Covid-19 outbreak, loan growth has continued to outperform given strong branch expansion/digital capabilities and market share gains. Asset quality is robust given strong underwriting capability and lending to prime borrowers across segments – this has been helping the bank outperform even during the pandemic,” the report added.

For ICICI Bank, the base case target price is Rs 735 per share, while the bull case target is Rs 1,055 apiece. MS is expecting a re-rating cycle ahead for the private sector lender. Continuing the trend among banks, ICICI Bank has managed to beef up capital and has accelerated its deposits market share further, it added.

The brokerage also sees a cyclical uplift in earnings in mid-sized banks.