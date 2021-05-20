Outlook 2021: 5 trends that will shape early-stage investments in India

Businesses across sectors have spent the majority of 2020 scrambling to adapt to the unprecedented circumstances. While the latter part of 2020 saw them gradually regain their footing, 2021 will indisputably be the year of transition, especially for the early stage.

Taking a step back, the late 1990s saw the rise and emergence of the nascent startup ecosystem in India. Combined with the dot com and technology boom, it was an era for stakeholders, investors and entrepreneurs, all trying to get a foothold to understanding innovation, scale, and early-stage venture investing.

A decade later, as investments in technology reckoned with the crash of the dot com bubble, these entrepreneurs faced an almost barren landscape. With new investments few and far between, it was a rather subdued environment for innovation. We saw this trend change towards the end of the first decade of this millennium with even Indian innovators launching successful enterprises in keeping with the global trends.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak last year almost became a forced pivot and it compelled investors to re-look at their investable income. With individual businesses in enforced lockdown, there was a renewed interest in the potential of early-stage ventures as an asset class. These were companies and founders who demonstrated resilience, ingenuity, and an uncanny ability to ride the toughest of waves. The second half of the last FY saw an upsurge of inflow into this asset class.

The Rise of Unicorns

In the past decade, the number of unicorns has surged significantly driven by new technological innovations and business models, rapid adaptation to changing customer behavior, and backed by marquee investors. Against this backdrop, the exponential growth of unicorns or start-ups in India proves the evolving understanding of this asset class by the Indian Investor. At present, India is home to 21 unicorns with an estimated value of $73.2 billion, placing the country at number four position, after the USA, China, and the UK, and is becoming a global unicorn hub In fact, 11 of these achieved the billion-dollar milestone in the first quarter of 2021.

Investor Maturity

Another growing trend is that of an angel investor’s maturity. Seasoned investors are now looking at early-stage companies as a part of their portfolio and as an alternative investment given the phenomenal return potential. As per YourStory Media Research, Indian start-ups raised $8.4 billion between January 2020 and mid-November 2020 across 765 deals. This was 30 percent less than what they had raised in 2019. But overall, the interest of the investors in them remained positive even in the midst of global uncertainty.

M&A and Exits

In a post-Covid world, collaboration is the new survival for the early-stage company. Even businesses with best practices have faced challenges in managing their cash flows, keep the team morale high and most importantly - keep the business going.

As of 2020, Private Equity investments hit a record high of USD 28.66 billion, towering over 2019’s figures of USD 16.27 billion. Offering an exit to the seed (early stage) investors brings liquidity to the market. For several years the rate of exits for initial investors was slow as there were few exit opportunities, but we are seeing an uptick in the pace of strategic acquisitions and next round investments.

Quality Startups

The Global Angel Investor

Lastly, with the borders for investment blurring even for the individual investor, we see an increasing rate of investment in this asset class not restricted to the traditionally mature markets. With the world as an investment stage, the new age early-stage investor carefully scouts for the right investment opportunity which meets investment appetite and outlook. This is where early-stage investing platforms play a key role.

The startup ecosystem and the investor community are undergoing a massive transition in their approach. 2021 may just see more successful exits, a rise in the number of unicorns, and a vibrant thriving startup ecosystem.