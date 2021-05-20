  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

Outlook 2021: 5 trends that will shape early-stage investments in India

Updated : May 20, 2021 12:20:48 IST

Businesses across sectors have spent the majority of 2020 scrambling to adapt to the unprecedented circumstances.
While the latter part of 2020 saw them gradually regain their footing, 2021 will indisputably be the year of transition, especially for the early stage.
Outlook 2021: 5 trends that will shape early-stage investments in India
Published : May 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7; existing portal to be shut between June 1-6

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7; existing portal to be shut between June 1-6

PM announces Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone-hit Gujarat

PM announces Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone-hit Gujarat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement