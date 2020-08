Outgoing Managing Director of HDFC Bank Aditya Puri in an emotionally charged letter to employees reiterated his 26-year journey with the bank and said that "the best is yet to come". Puri expressed how satisfied he was to pass on his responsibilities to Sashidhar Jagdishan to lead the bank.

HDFC Bank, recently announced that Jagdishan would take over as managing director from October 27.

Here's the complete letter he wrote to all employees:

Dear Colleague,

I haven’t been happier than I’m now as I write this. I’ve always maintained our best is yet to come, and with Sashi now at the helm I have no doubt that our best will come. I wouldn’t go into the qualities he possesses because most of us would know that. Suffice to say that in him you have the best person to lead and I have the worthiest person to hand over the baton to.

Like I‘ve always said I’m just the face of the success called HDFC Bank. It’s you that the real credit goes to. We wouldn’t be what we are today without you. So take a bow and keep showering on Sashi the same love and affection that you’ve showered on me all these years for which I’m going to remain eternally grateful to you.

We truly are a world-class Indian Bank today and one of the largest in independent India in terms of outreach, balance sheet, number of customers, and market capitalisation We have brought 1.11 crore families out of poverty through our Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI) We have made a difference to the lives of over 7.8 crore Indians through Parivartan We have emerged as one of the largest employers in independent India We've come to be recognized as one of the country's best wealth creators.

That's something for all of us to be proud of.

I’m very sure the HDFC Bank family will rise to this occasion and make the most of it.

Aditya.