RBI has ‘serious and major concerns’ about cryptocurrencies: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank has conveyed its "serious and major concerns" about cryptocurrencies to the government and now the Centre will have to decide on how to deal with the proliferation of such platforms.

He added that we need credible answers on the contribution of private cryptocurrencies to the Indian economy going forward.

Das said that the RBI is quite optimistic about its 9.5 percent GDP growth estimate for FY2021-22 at present.

He said that many fast indicators are showing an uptick in economic activity, adding that the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 has waned by August.

The RBI Governor added that economic growth will be better from the second quarter onwards on a sequential basis.

He said that the RBI has decided to give more emphasis on growth because of the pandemic and operate in the 2-6 percent inflation band set by the government for it. The central bank will seek to gradually move towards achieving the 4 percent target over a period of time.