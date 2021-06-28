Open banking: What it means for MSMEs?

Much has been made of technology and digitization as key requirements for MSMEs to survive and grow in the current environment. The purpose of this article will limit the scope of digitization in banking and finance to help MSMEs.

MSMEs need digitization and technology in finance in these core areas:

1. Ability to accept digital payments

2. Ability to make digital payments

3. Integration of their operations and accounting with seamless banking

4. Fast, digital access to credit

Ability to accept Digital payments

MSMEs need the ability to efficiently accept digital payments from their customers at as low a cost as possible. MSMEs with Corporates or institutional customers get paid largely through NEFT, RTGS, etc. (as well as cheques which we expect progressively decline). The second group of MSMEs whose customers are end-consumers is where digital payments can make a difference – especially since COVID has impacted cash transactions. UPI has done a great job in making this possible together with QR codes enabling Merchant identification, which works well even in the absence of a full-fledged integration with the MSME billing systems.

UPI providing instant payment confirmation and being free for both the payer and the payee makes it a boon for MSMEs.

Credit cards and the proliferation of POS machines, while convenient, can be expensive for MSMEs due to the 2-3 percent MDRs. In the case of Debit cards, it is absurd to be paying (even if lower) percentage fee as MDR since it is an instant account debit to the payer – UPI based acquisition with app-based payments is certainly a much better option.

Some Payment gateways offer credit to the MSMEs based on transactions routed through them, an evaluation of that compared to other forms of credit is beyond the scope of this article.

Ability to make Digital payments

Here, the answer is simpler. Since UPI, NEFT, RTGS, RUPAY Debit Cards, etc. are basically free with near instant credit to the payee, they should be the choice mechanisms for making and receiving payments. Also, the recent circular on increasing the e-NACH mandate limit to INR 10 lacs is a positive step by the regulator to enable NACH as a popular payment mechanism for MSMEs.

Integration of Digital payments and Banking with MSME accounting and Operations systems

MSMEs can significantly benefit if digital payments and receipts, which form the bulk of their banking operations, can be directly integrated with their accounting and operational systems. Currently, receipts are logged separately in the bank accounts and payments must be made by logging into their banks (multiple bank accounts add complexity) and setting up payees and payments. Substantial additional effort is required to reconcile the receipt and payment information in their accounting systems.

Enter Open banking and ‘Retail Operating Systems’

Open banking APIs enable end-applications to directly access banking through APIs from MSME’s own accounting/operating systems. The ability to check balances, verify receipts, enable online payments and make seamless accounting entries right from their everyday ‘Retail operating/accounting system (ROS)’ will be a boon to MSMEs. Realtime cash flow management becomes a breeze.

Multiple companies are vying to own this space by offering variations of mini-ERPs combining one or more functionalities - of accounting, point-of-sale billing, inventory management, AR and AP management, CRM for end-customers, credit tracking etc. to MSMEs. These systems also seek to offer Open banking tying up with a back-end bank (mostly one single bank). Banks try to use this as a vehicle to open more CASA accounts, often a pre-condition by the ROS vendor.

The idea is that the ROS vendor will have a huge amount of data on each MSME as well as their end customers which can lead to lending and cross-sell opportunities. Claims apart, there are no clear winners in this hugely contested space which has startups, FMCGs, large conglomerates etc.

In addition, the inability of banks to see beyond a CASA opportunity, restrictive partnerships with ROS vendors, and limited sets of banks offering API banking is a huge limitation for the true growth of this ecosystem.

A deeper look at Digital Payment systems – the case for account-to-account transfer

This article would not be complete without a closer look at our digital payments systems in the context of Open / API banking. At the core of our digital payments is RTGS, NEFT and IMPS (UPI is based on IMPS). All the above modes of payment have been made free for the payer and the payee by the Government to promote digital payments. The entire settlement and operational infrastructure are largely borne by the Government and NPCI consortium (the planned NUE license will create additional capability).

However, except with UPI, banks have largely refused to enable NEFT or RTGS or IMPS payments without logging into specific bank portals, under the guise of security and a variety of other reasons. Instead, they have promoted together with select Payment Gateways a payment mechanism called Net Banking, which is not only hugely inefficient but also creates the ability for banks to charge arbitrary fees (mostly to the Merchant or recipient). This unregulated pricing differs by the bank and the payment gateway.

Under Net banking, the payer is allowed a transfer by entering own account info and net-banking password on a PG site. Your account is immediately debited. The bank keeps the float for one day besides the charges and the PG gets one day float. These aggregators are sitting on thousands of crores of third-party money every day with an unnecessary counterparty risk. The MSME or Merchant gets credit only T+2. Net banking solely benefits only the banks and PGs at the cost of customers and digital payment efficiency.

The banks’ and PG’s incentive for float and un-restrained charges is understandable. What is not understood is why is RBI and other Regulators allowing Net-banking to flourish while there are three direct mechanisms of account-to-account transfer – NEFT, RTGS and IMPS/UPI! If Net-banking allows account to account transfers (with T+2 delay) by getting Account number and a password, why not allow NEFT, RTGS or IMPS with same security?

This is exactly, what is expected in Open banking or API banking. Reasons such as security are bogus, for instance, since select banks and Fintechs have enabled direct Account to Account transfers for corporates with elegant interlocking security mechanisms much safer than Net Banking password. We would argue that a nominal fee be allowed to be charged for the efficiency of account-to-account transfers cutting out the intermediaries. As an added benefit to the banks, this eliminates the need for ‘virtual accounts’ (banks set up and run millions of virtual accounts just to identify who paid).

The existence of Net Banking is the single biggest reason, perhaps, for the reluctance of the banks to support Open/API banks – something the regulators should take a closer at.

Conclusion

In summary, Open / API banking can without a doubt benefit MSMEs as well as the entire B2B business. Enabling account-to-account transfers with no hidden fees and intermediaries will make the payments systems efficient and cost-effective. Which ROS/ERP systems will win (many are likely to succeed) will be based on the functionality, cost-benefit and ease of use they offer to MSMEs.

Open banking offers a level playing field for all of them in terms of efficient integrated banking access, especially digital account-to-account payments. In combination with e-Invoicing, GSTN, etc., the whole ecosystem can benefit from the data generated, facilitating credit transparency and efficient digital flow of money – in turn enabling Credit, additional product offerings and benefits to MSMEs.

The author, Mohan Krishnan, is Founder at Global PayEX. The views expressed are personal