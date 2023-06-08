Open banking & AI major disruptors — can empower banks if utilised fully, say banking experts

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18's PWC CEO Dialogues, banking experts shared their insights on the major disruptors, which they believe, if utilised fully, can empower banks to strengthen their operations and drive growth.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18's PWC CEO Dialogues, Gayathri Parthasarathy, Lead - FS Sector, PwC India said that open banking and Generative AI (GenAI) are the two major disruptors, which will play a huge role in the growth of banking sector.

"I think from a disruption perspective, I definitely feel open banking and Generative AI (GenAI) will be top of the two disruptors as well for just not financial services but I will also say that it is there between manufacturing for financial services, banking and retail, FMCG, etc. You really need to get that all going. Definitely open banking and GenAI will play a huge role," she said.