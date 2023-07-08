Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress

The online gaming companies are seeking a lower taxation, citing that a 28 percent tax would have a notable impact on companies' cash flows, constraining their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion.

The Goods and Services Tax Council is likely to discuss the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming, horse racing and casinos in its upcoming meeting scheduled on July 11.

This is the second time the GOM is tabling a report on the matter. The matter was taken up in the last meeting as well, but no decision was arrived at. The online gaming industry has seen a sharp expansion in the last couple of years with many startups raising funds.

The companies in the sector believe that a higher GST of 28 percent on online gaming can hinder the progress of the sector. Currently, online gaming attracts 18 percent GST. The tax is levied on the fees charged by online gaming portals.

Aaditya Shah, COO of IndiaPlays said that adopting an 18 percent tax rate on GGR(Gross Gaming Revenue) brings forth a multitude of advantages for both the gaming industry and its stakeholders, fostering a thriving environment of sustainable growth.

According to a report by Deloitte, the industry believes that an increase in tax liability from 18 percent on GGR to 28 percent on the CEA (contest entry amount) would result into a significant decline in the tax revenue within the projected period of the first five years. The report also suggests applying 28 percent GST on CEA may result in a reduction of industry revenue by about 43 times in year 5 when the incidence of increased cost on account of increased tax is completely passed on to customers.

“This moderate tax rate allows companies to allocate a substantial portion of their revenue toward vital development and expansion initiatives. However, it is important to carefully consider the potential implications of a steep increase to 28% in the GGR tax rate. While such an increase could introduce certain challenges to the sector's progress, such as impacting companies' cash flows and restricting investment in innovation and expansion,” says Shah.

Games24x7 Co-Founder & Co-CEO Trivikraman Thampy said that a predictable tax structure will foster an environment conducive to investment and business expansion. "We hope that GST will continue to be levied at 18 percent of the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for online games that are deemed permissible as per the rules for online gaming intermediaries," Thampy said, adding that this move will ensure that India's online gaming industry stays at par with international standards, and enhance its competitiveness on a global scale.

Currently, the debate is between an 18 percent or a 28 percent GST on online gaming and betting. The online gaming companies are seeking a lower taxation, citing that a 28 percent tax would have a notable impact on companies' cash flows, constraining their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion.

“A GGR tax rate of 18 percent would provide substantial benefits to the gaming industry and its stakeholders, promoting robust growth and overall success," said Mitesh Gangar, Co- Founder & Director, PlayerzPot. "However, a higher tax burden would have a notable impact on companies' cash flows, constraining their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion,” he added.