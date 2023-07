Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress

The online gaming companies are seeking a lower taxation, citing that a 28 percent tax would have a notable impact on companies' cash flows, constraining their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion.

The Goods and Services Tax Council is likely to discuss the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming, horse racing and casinos in its upcoming meeting scheduled on July 11.

This is the second time the GOM is tabling a report on the matter. The matter was taken up in the last meeting as well, but no decision was arrived at. The online gaming industry has seen a sharp expansion in the last couple of years with many startups raising funds.