Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress

Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress

Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress
By Shivani Bazaz  Jul 8, 2023 11:17:22 AM IST (Updated)

The online gaming companies are seeking a lower taxation, citing that a 28 percent tax would have a notable impact on companies' cash flows, constraining their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion.

The Goods and Services Tax Council is likely to discuss the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming, horse racing and casinos in its upcoming meeting scheduled on July 11.

This is the second time the GOM is tabling a report on the matter. The matter was taken up in the last meeting as well, but no decision was arrived at. The online gaming industry has seen a sharp expansion in the last couple of years with many startups raising funds.
The companies in the sector believe that a higher GST of 28 percent on online gaming can hinder the progress of the sector. Currently, online gaming attracts 18 percent GST. The tax is levied on the fees charged by online gaming portals.
