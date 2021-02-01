One-person companies to benefit entrepreneurs, startup industry says

In a boost to entrepreneurs, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced incentivization for incorporation of one-person companies, or OPCs.

The finance minister in her budget speech said that OPCs will be allowed to grow without any restrictions on paid up capital and turnover, and that they will be allowed to convert into any other type of company at any time.

The government has also eased the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days and will also allow Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to incorporate OPCs in India.

The startup industry welcomed the move, citing that it will boost NRI participation in the startup sector in India and help such entrepreneurs get access to credit.

"The change in the OPC construct for entrepreneurs will help boost the corporatisation of sole proprietorships in India, which will help increase their ability to get credit, ringfence liabilities and enter the formal economy," said Siddarth Pai, funding partner, 3one4Capital.

However, there are also limitations for such companies, he added, "This won't translate to much for funded startups as an OPC can only have 1 shareholder - which means that they won't be able to get external investors."

But there also seem to be several advantages for setting up an OPC.

"The primary advantages of one person companies include complete control, lesser compliance burden coupled with limited liability," said Moin Ladha, partner, Khaitan & Co.

"Allowing NRIs to invest through this route can encourage startups and smaller business set up without the concerns of a larger compliance framework or minimum capital commitment," he added.