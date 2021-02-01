Finance One-person companies to benefit entrepreneurs, startup industry says Updated : February 01, 2021 05:43 PM IST The startup industry welcomed the move, citing that it will boost NRI participation in the startup sector in India and help such entrepreneurs get access to credit. The government has also eased the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days and will also allow NRIs to incorporate OPCs in India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply