Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

One-person companies to benefit entrepreneurs, startup industry says

Updated : February 01, 2021 05:43 PM IST

The startup industry welcomed the move, citing that it will boost NRI participation in the startup sector in India and help such entrepreneurs get access to credit.
The government has also eased the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days and will also allow NRIs to incorporate OPCs in India.
One-person companies to benefit entrepreneurs, startup industry says

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Budget Impact: Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 1

Budget Impact: Here are key stocks that moved the most on February 1

Budget 2021: 2 PSBs, 1 general insurance company to be divested in FY22, says FM

Budget 2021: 2 PSBs, 1 general insurance company to be divested in FY22, says FM

Budget 2021: Govt allocates over Rs 1.6 lakh crore for road projects in poll bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal & Assam

Budget 2021: Govt allocates over Rs 1.6 lakh crore for road projects in poll bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal & Assam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Advertisement