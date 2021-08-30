On-tap licences: RBI receives 2 applications to start small finance banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released names of applicants under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks in the private sector.

Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited and Tally Solutions Private Limited are the applicants under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks.

"The Reserve Bank of India has received applications under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks dated December 5, 2019, from the following applicants – 1. Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited 2. Tally Solutions Private Limited," the RBI said in a release.

Earlier, on April 15, 2021, RBI had released names of applicants under the guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks in the private sector.

Applicants under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks include UAE Exchange and Financial Services Limited, The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Limited (REPCO Bank), Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited, Shri Pankaj Vaish and others, the RBI said.

Applicants under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks include VSoft Technologies Private Limited, Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Limited, Shri Akhil Kumar Gupta and Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Private Limited, the RBI said.

The RBI released guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector, on August 1, 2016, and December 5, 2019, respectively. The constitution and composition of the Standing External Advisory Committee for evaluating the applications received under the aforementioned guidelines was announced on March 22, 2021.

As per the guidelines, the initial minimum paid-up voting equity capital for a universal bank should be 500 crore. Thereafter, the bank should have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore at all times. The minimum paid-up voting capital/net worth for SFBs should be Rs 200 crore.