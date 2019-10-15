#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Home Finance
Economy

On-site supervision and central bank's jurisdiction, suggests RBI employees' body in wake PMC Bank scam

Updated : October 15, 2019 04:00 PM IST

All cooperative banks in the country should be brought under onsite supervision and the Reserve Bank of India’s jurisdiction in order to protect customers from the kind of scams that has plagued Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, the All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) on Tuesday suggested.
AIRBEA went on to emphasise its objection to the rumoured resurrection of the FRDI (Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance) Bill, saying it would put bank depositors’ money at risk.
The Mumbai-based cooperative bank was put under regulatory restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month following suspicion of widespread corruption in its functioning.
On-site supervision and central bank's jurisdiction, suggests RBI employees' body in wake PMC Bank scam
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

