Finance OMCs, sugar mills, banks to set up escrow account to pay for ethanol procurement Updated : August 22, 2020 07:36 PM IST To achieve blending targets, the Centre is encouraging sugar mills and molasses-based standalone distilleries to enhance their ethanol distillation capacity. The Centre has set a 10 percent blending target for mixing ethanol with petrol by 2022 and 20 per cent blending target by 2030.