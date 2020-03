As work from home becomes the norm across cities, and with airport footfall falling due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ola and Uber drivers have seen a deep plunge in the number of daily rides.

Driver associations in cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru say rides have fallen by 80 percent, and drivers' associations are now seeking a waiver of loans for a few months from financiers. These associations are also seeking a suspension of the 'Pool' or 'Share' services on these ride-sharing platforms.

Uber has already suspended Pool in countries such as the United States and Canada, though the company did not confirm whether a similar step will be taken in India as well.

The move, the associations say will not only ensure the safety of passengers and drivers but will also contribute to more rides for drivers on these platforms.

"Our drivers are seeing daily rides fall by as much as 80 percent. This is going to have a severe impact on their earnings over the next few weeks, and that is why we have written to financiers of car loans such as Mahindra Finance and others to ask for a waiver of loans for at least two months," said Sunil Borkar, head of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, which represents over 3,000 drivers in the state.

Tanveer Pasha, head of the Ola, Taxi For Sure, Uber Drivers and Owners Association which represents 28,000 drivers in Karnataka, said they will also seek government intervention to provide financial assistance to drivers whose businesses have been impacted due to the outbreak.

Several drivers themselves are choosing not to ply their vehicles on these platforms due to the scare from the rapid spread of the virus in the country.

"There is a 10 percent drop in the supply of drivers on these platforms. Ola and Uber have not taken the necessary steps of providing drivers with masks and sanitizers," Pasha said.

Borkar said the association itself is distributing masks to all drivers and mandating them to wear them during their trips.

On average, the top seven metros in India see 1.7 million rides per day through Uber and Ola, while pan-India, daily rides through these platforms reach 2.25 million, according to consultancy firm Redseer.

Ola and Uber did not offer comments on specific queries on the issues raised by drivers but said they were taking steps to ensure the protection of drivers and customers.

Uber said it will temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID 19. The company has also offered financial assistance to infected drivers.

"Any driver or the delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked for self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold,” the company said in a statement.

Uber also said it is working to provide drivers with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean, "We are always working to help ensure the safety of our employees and everyone on the Uber platform, and we continue to be concerned by the ongoing spread of coronavirus," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have formed a dedicated team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a global consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where we operate in South Asia. We remain in constant contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their advice. We have also communicated their recommendations to our drivers," the spokesperson added.