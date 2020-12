Oaktree Capital, one of the bidders for DHFL, in a letter to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), has said that its offer for the troubled housing finance company is being consistently misrepresented and that evaluation of its financial proposals based on incorrect information may be subject to judicial, administrative and investigative review.

According to Oaktree, in spite of presenting a bid that offers maximum value for all stakeholders, there appears to be a consistent campaign to misrepresent information on its proposals.

"In terms of total recovery being offered to Financial Creditors as well as net present value, Oaktree’s financial proposal is clearly superior to all other PRAs," said the company in the letter.

"Information is not only being presented in an incomplete and inaccurate manner but also in order to discredit Oaktree’s bid and favour the Second Highest Bidder," the letter further read.

Oaktree and Piramal group are in a close race for DHFL. The Adani group is also one of the bidders.

Oaktree said in the letter that its bid's net present value is Rs 36,418 crore, higher than the 34,966-crore bid of the second-highest bidder.