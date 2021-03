The race for setting up a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) for retail payments, which has seen interest from leading banks and payment players, is putting “lot of pressure” on the National Payments Corporation of India, which will face competition from the new entities.

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe ,however, said that he subscribes to the views of the Reserve Bank of India to bring in more innovation in payments space.

“The NUE conversation brings lot of pressure on NPCI to continue our innovation journey. I subscribe with RBI view’s for more innovation and options for customers in payments,” Asbe said during a press event held by Paytm on Tuesday.

“The NUE story puts pressure on NPCI and its 1,000 employees to do a lot more. The game has just started,” he added.

The new umbrella entities, unlike the NPCI, will be for-profit organisations. Currently, companies are coming together to form consortiums to bid for the NUE licence, including the likes of Reliance, TAta Group, Amazon, Visa, MasterCard, PAytm and others.

At the event, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also posed the NUE question to Visa’s India head TR Ramachandran on the company’s plans to set up a new umbrella entity for payments. Paytm, in fact, is also in the race for an NUE licence.

Ramachandran, however, said he will not comment on the company’s plans, but cited RBI’s rationale for setting up an NUE.

“The RBI has two reasons for an NUE: avoiding concentration risk and ensuring there are various verticals for payments since there can’t be a one-size-fits-all,” Ramachandran said.

ON ADDING GST COMPONENT TO UPI QR

Asbe also spoke about the need for more innovations in payments.

“The government has been wanting to get the GST component inside the UPI QR code. NPCI is looking at the next version of UPI QR code with the GST component enabled,” Asbe said.

“Today, no one understands the GST amount in a bill. A Dynamic QR code can have GST component separate from transaction amount. The government can know GST collected from digital payments,” Asbe said.

“This is required for smaller merchants as well as organised retail. Real-time discounting is possible for making driving digital payments,” he added.

Paytm’s Sharma said the company itself is looking to launch a Dynamic QR code soon, but did not share more details.