NPCI, JCB International launch RuPay JCB Global cards for Indian travellers

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Japan-based JCB International have launched RuPay JCB Global Cards, which can be used at all point of sales (POS) terminals which accept RuPay cards and terminals outside India which accept JCB.

This is the first time when JCB brand cards are issued in India.

As a launch campaign, NPCI and JCBI jointly have offered a special cashback program where the card members can get a cashback of 15 percent for POS transactions outside India and an additional 15 percent (total 30 percent) in selected popular destinations for Indian travellers: Thailand, Singapore and UAE, NPCI said in a statement.

The card issuing companies have collaborated with banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, City Union Bank, TJSB Bank.