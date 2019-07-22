Finance
NPCI, JCB International launch RuPay JCB Global cards for Indian travellers
Updated : July 22, 2019 03:05 PM IST
This is the first time when JCB brand cards are issued in India.
As a launch campaign, NPCI and JCBI jointly have offered a special cashback program where the card members can get a cashback of 15 percent for POS transactions outside India.
