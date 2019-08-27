Now, book an Ola ride directly using Kotak mobile banking app

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) and Ola announced a partnership that will enable Kotak customers to directly book Ola cabs and autos across 150 cities in India using the Kotak mobile banking app.

Customers can directly book, track and pay for Ola rides through their Kotak mobile banking app, without having to shuffle between apps.

“The API integration -- the first such implementation in the Indian banking industry -- provides a faster, more secure and one-click check-out experience seamlessly to its customers," a company release said.

Customers can also book an Ola ride under the ‘KayMall’ tab in the Kotak app, using their Kotak customer credentials.

“Urban mobility is an important part of our full suite of travel offerings and with this partnership with Ola, our customers can now book a ride with a secure and seamless one-click payment experience,” said Deepak Sharma, chief digital officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

With this partnership, Kotak users will have access to Ola’s multi-modal commuting offerings, from pocket-friendly options such as Ola Auto, Micro and Mini to premium and distinct categories such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV, Ola Rentals and Ola Outstation.

Booking an Ola ride on Kotak’s mobile banking app will not attract any additional charges and Kotak customers will also be able to avail special offers.

“Improving the customer’s experience is a constant focus at Ola and strategic partnerships play a significant role in accelerating such efforts. Integration of services empowers the customer, making their lives convenient," said Rahul Maroli, vice president - Enterprise Business and Strategic Alliances, Ola.