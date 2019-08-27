Now, book an Ola ride directly using Kotak mobile banking app
Updated : August 27, 2019 06:22 PM IST
Customers can also book an Ola ride under the ‘KayMall’ tab in the app, using their Kotak customer credentials.
Booking an Ola ride on Kotak’s mobile banking app will not attract any additional charges.
