November credit growth offtake shows encouraging trend; non-food bank credit grows 6%

The non-food credit growth of banks stood at 6 percent in November 2020 with steadily improving collection trends offsetting the increased momentum in disbursement. The non-food credit growth was 7.2 percent in the same month of the previous year.

According to the data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit - November 2020, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), credit growth to agriculture and allied activities rose to 8.5 percent in November 2020 from 6.5 percent in November 2019.

Tough advances to industry contracted marginally by 0.7 percent in November 2020 as compared with 2.4 percent growth in the year-ago month, the downward trajectory (particularly large industries) was arrested, and after six consecutive months of decline, there was marginal uptick MoM.

As the economy opened up, transport operators, tourism / hotels / restaurants, CRE, etc. witnessed MoM 3-6 percent uptick in credit.

Housing credit growth was 0.7 percent MoM and 8.5 percent YoY (partially offset by better collections).

Some key sectors that were deleveraging continuously – telecom, gems & jewellery, chemical, petrochemical, mining, food processing – witnessed MoM uptick.

Overall credit growth was supported by improved momentum in retail credit, which rose 10 percent, YoY, followed by services up 8.8 percent YoY and agri at 8.5 percent YoY.

In retail credit, 'other personal loans' were up 14.9 percent YoY and 7.0 percent YTD. Credit card – outstanding was up 8 percent YoY and 5.7 percent YTD.

Vehicle loans led by improved sales amidst festive demand are up 2 percent MoM and 10.0 percent YoY.

ICICI Securities believes industry growth can emerge as a key driver for credit growth to 9.5 percent in FY22E and 13-15 percent over FY23E-FY25E.

"We believe India Inc, after undergoing a phase of deleveraging over the past few years, is now better positioned and confident to anvil on the path of releveraging. Indian financiers too have saddled themselves with ample liquidity / capital buffer to tap the emerging opportunity," ICICI Securities said in a report.