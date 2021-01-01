Finance November credit growth offtake shows encouraging trend; non-food bank credit grows 6% Updated : January 01, 2021 04:07 PM IST Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities rose to 8.5 percent in November 2020 from 6.5 percent in November 2019. Overall credit growth was supported by improved momentum in retail credit, which rose 10 percent, YoY, followed by services up 8.8 percent YoY and agri at 8.5 percent YoY. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply