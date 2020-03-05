Finance Non-bank lenders defying caution, growing riskier unsecured loans, says report Updated : March 05, 2020 07:13 PM IST A rising propensity for personal loans and attractive risk-adjusted returns are the possible reasons driving NBFC to grow on such loans, Crisil said. The going has been very difficult for the NBFC segment since the crisis at infra-focused lender IL&FS in September 2018, with liquidity getting scarce and the economy slowing down. Crisil said the growth in the unsecured books at 25 percent is four times that of the decadal lows in overall assets under management, which are set to clock a 6-8 percent growth in FY2020.