Nobel winner Abhijeet Banerjee's advice to govt: Reintroduce wealth tax, re-finance banking sector
Updated : January 28, 2020 05:48 PM IST
Economist Abhijit Banerjee said he did not expect wealth tax to be introduced right now.
Abhijit Banerjee did not agree that the union government led by PM Narendra Modi wasn't "doing anything for the poor".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more