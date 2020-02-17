Economy
No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : February 17, 2020 08:40 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reporters in Hyderabad after an interactive session with trade representatives and intellectuals on the Union budget.
The budget 2020-21 has introduced more tax slabs and offers higher limits provided the taxpayer is ready to forego all the existing exemptions and deductions including home loan interest, other tax savings investments.
Addressing a post-budget press conference on February 1, Sitharaman had said the government intended to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run.