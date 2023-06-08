Talk of fintechs taking away banks’ business no longer there, says SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India, noted that the infusion of fintechs has made banks look more youthful and he felt that this should be celebrated.

SBI's Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari on Thursday said that the notion of fintechs replacing traditional banks is no longer a concern. Instead, he emphasised that banks are actively engaging in collaborations with numerous fintech companies on a large scale.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18, Tewari acknowledged that fintechs possess greater agility and a quicker response time in meeting customer needs.

“In these three years, we have found that we are collaborating with quite a few fintechs in various aspects — for example, pooling of data of GST, the PAN data, etc, which they are able to do in a very seamless manner. The players have already become embedded in our system. So, therefore, we no longer talk about them as fintechs or something; they are like partners to us, which should have been the original idea and collaboration I see happening on a very large scale,” he said.