CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsTalk of fintechs taking away banks’ business no longer there, says SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Talk of fintechs taking away banks’ business no longer there, says SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Talk of fintechs taking away banks’ business no longer there, says SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 8, 2023 10:36:17 PM IST (Updated)

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India, noted that the infusion of fintechs has made banks look more youthful and he felt that this should be celebrated.

SBI's Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari on Thursday said that the notion of fintechs replacing traditional banks is no longer a concern. Instead, he emphasised that banks are actively engaging in collaborations with numerous fintech companies on a large scale.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18, Tewari acknowledged that fintechs possess greater agility and a quicker response time in meeting customer needs.
“In these three years, we have found that we are collaborating with quite a few fintechs in various aspects — for example, pooling of data of GST, the PAN data, etc, which they are able to do in a very seamless manner. The players have already become embedded in our system. So, therefore, we no longer talk about them as fintechs or something; they are like partners to us, which should have been the original idea and collaboration I see happening on a very large scale,” he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X