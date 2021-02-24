No reason why RBI should do less than Rs 3 trillion OMO in FY22: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das Updated : February 24, 2021 04:57 PM IST The governor said the market was perhaps surprised by the government's Rs 12 trillion gross borrowing figure for the next year. The governor assured that liquidity will continue to be sufficient, and the RBI would ensure the government’s borrowing programme goes through in a very orderly manner. Das remarked that "markets should trust the RBI," and take a cue from the signal which the central bank has been giving from time to time. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply