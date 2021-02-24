No reason why RBI should do less than Rs 3 trillion OMO in FY22: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor tried to soothe the bond markets with a clear guidance that the central bank would conduct open market operations (OMO) of at least Rs 3 trillion in the next financial year, and not pull out liquidity prematurely. OMO is the central bank’s key liquidity management tool, through which it buys and sells sovereign bonds or government securities.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, governor Shaktikanta Das said, "I have given a very clear signal and explicit guidance to the bond markets. What I have said is that in RBI, we are expecting to a cooperative working with the market and we do expect an orderly evolution of the yield curve. An orderly evolution of the yield curve has to be orderly, it cannot be otherwise."

"This financial year that is 2021 from April till now, we have done a total open market operation (OMO) of more than Rs 3 lakh crore. Considering the borrowing requirement of next year, there is no reason why RBI should do less OMO in the next year that is 2021-2022 than what we did in the current year. How much of OMO we will do is a different issue," he said.

The governor said the market was perhaps surprised by the government's Rs 12 trillion gross borrowing figure for the next year, but hadn’t considered the fact that the net borrowing would only be Rs 9 trillion.

"The market perhaps thought that the borrowing requirement of the government is slightly higher than what they had expected. But we have to keep in mind that it is gross borrowing of Rs 12 lakh crore...what I am saying is that it is not Rs 12 lakh crore, it is Rs 9 lakh crore because Rs 3 lakh crore gets refinanced by the redemptions," Das said.

The bond markets have been concerned about the announcements relating to the government's large borrowing in FY21-22 in the recent Union Budget, presented on February 1. The government’s projected gross borrowing numbers for next financial year at Rs 12.05 trillion, and an additional Rs 80,000 crore by end of FY21 gave the bond markets a negative surprise, as they were expecting a lower number. The large supply and potential lack of demand for these bonds caused bond yields to harden.

Since the announcement, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government securities have been rising, and crossed the psychological 6 percent mark. This coupled with the fact that RBI did not announce an OMO calendar as widely desired by bond dealers also fuelled the rise.

"I would like to assure the markets that what we are looking at is an orderly evolution of the yield curve. It cannot be disorderly or it cannot be sudden or it cannot be out of sync with the evolution of the yield curve. When it falls off the track, as the central bank and as the debt manager of the government, RBI will obviously take whatever policy measures are required," Das said.

The comments come after two of the four government of India bond auctions conducted since the budget bombed majorly, one partially, and one barely succeeded. RBI is understood to have let the bond auctions devolve as it doesn’t want to be seen accepting higher yields.

The governor assured that liquidity will continue to be sufficient, and the RBI would ensure the government’s borrowing programme goes through in a very orderly manner.

Das remarked that "markets should trust the RBI," and take a cue from the signal which the central bank has been giving from time to time.

"There are some subtle messages also which the market should read for example - in the last monetary policy statement when I read out the statement I said the calibrated increase of the CRR opens a space for liquidity infusion. I got a feedback from the market that the governor did not use the word OMO.

The point is the signal was sufficiently clear, so market should read that signal, so therefore messages from central banks will depend on country’s situations and the messages from central banks are always a mix of words, actions and subtle signals."

The RBI governor said that there are several tools available for liquidity management, "As and when the time is required, we will use various tools either to inject liquidity or now I have made very clear that pulling out liquidity should not be done prematurely in a manner that it could stifle growth. We don’t want to create an impediment to the process of revival of economic activity."